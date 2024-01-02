Contact Troubleshooters
Organizations hoping for 2024 state budget that looks out for Kentuckians

Kentucky Together
Kentucky Together
By Sean Baute
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky lawmakers returned to Frankfort Tuesday in preparation for the 2024 legislative session.

Governor Beshear has already released his proposal for lawmakers to consider. It includes 11% raises for public school workers, free universal Pre-K, and fully funding school districts’ transportation plans.

This period in Frankfort is also a critical time for different organizations to lobby for what they want to see in the budget. Among them is the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy (KY Policy), a group sponsoring a coalition of different organizations that want a budget that does a few different things.

The coalition, Kentucky Together, wants to see raises for teachers, funding for mental health services, a disaster relief fund and the creation of affordable housing.

Kentucky Together said the general assembly has been growing its budget reserve in recent years, which has grown into billions of dollars. They believe it’s likely going to be used to make up for any decrease in state income tax in the future, but they believe the general assembly needs to spend that money now on Kentuckians in need.

“There are a lot of efforts being made now to push for more money for child care more money for education,” said KY Policy director Jason Bailey. “More money for housing, more money for cost of living adjustments for retirees.”

Kentucky Together will likely face an uphill battle against the same Republican-led legislature that created the reserve in the first place. They believe conversations need to be had with those lawmakers.

“These lawmakers are hearing about this from many directions,” said Bailey. “What I think the missing link is, that we’re trying to make today, is that the money is there.”

Legislators have just 60 days to pass a budget. Read more about Kentucky Together here.

