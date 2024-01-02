Contact Troubleshooters
Suspects wanted after ‘multiple’ thefts from Clarksville Lowe’s

Suspects wanted in connection to Lowe's thefts in Clarksville
Suspects wanted in connection to Lowe's thefts in Clarksville(Clarksville Police Department)
By Ward Jolles
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Clarksville Police are looking for three suspects connected to “multiple theft cases” at the Lowe’s store in Clarksville.

Clarksville Police released surveillance photos of the three individuals wanted in connection to the crimes on Tuesday.

Police say if you recognize the people in the photos or have any information about the thefts, call Detective Cpl. John Miller at 812-288-7151 Ext 312 or email to j.miller@clarksvillepolice.com.

