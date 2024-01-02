Suspects wanted after ‘multiple’ thefts from Clarksville Lowe’s

CLARKSVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Clarksville Police are looking for three suspects connected to “multiple theft cases” at the Lowe’s store in Clarksville.

Clarksville Police released surveillance photos of the three individuals wanted in connection to the crimes on Tuesday.

Police say if you recognize the people in the photos or have any information about the thefts, call Detective Cpl. John Miller at 812-288-7151 Ext 312 or email to j.miller@clarksvillepolice.com.

