SWAT arrests man in connection to Downtown Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD’s SWAT team arrested a man Tuesday in connection to a Downtown Louisville shooting.

LMPD spokesperson Matthew Sanders said while originally the Dec. 20 shooting was reported in the 400 block of South 6th Street, it was later learned to have happened at the intersection of 8th and Liberty Streets.

Sanders said around 5 p.m., SWAT took 32-year-old Christopher T. Johnson into custody without incident. Detectives have been granted a search warrant for a house in the 5400 block of Sir Barton Road.

This story may be updated.

