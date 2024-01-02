Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

SWAT arrests man in connection to Downtown Louisville shooting

Christopher T Johnson
Christopher T Johnson(WAVE)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD’s SWAT team arrested a man Tuesday in connection to a Downtown Louisville shooting.

LMPD spokesperson Matthew Sanders said while originally the Dec. 20 shooting was reported in the 400 block of South 6th Street, it was later learned to have happened at the intersection of 8th and Liberty Streets.

Sanders said around 5 p.m., SWAT took 32-year-old Christopher T. Johnson into custody without incident. Detectives have been granted a search warrant for a house in the 5400 block of Sir Barton Road.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
Suspect in custody after stand-off near Walmart on Outer Loop
Source: TRIMARC
All I-65 North lanes blocked in Lebanon Junction area in Bullitt County
Police and Cervices roofing are asking for leads to this truck
Roofing company asking for help identifying truck

Latest News

A Louisville woman is grieving her uncle’s death and to make matters worse, the funeral home...
Woman questions funeral home about loved one’s missing ashes
The skyline of downtown Louisville looking across the Ohio River from Southern Indiana.
Greater Louisville Pride Foundation annouces Hometown Heroes ‘Class of 2024′
Both shootings happened just hours after the start of the new year
Lexington police investigate first shootings of 2024
Haley Glaab
Woman accused of shoplifting, shooting in Shively arraigned