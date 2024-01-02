Teen facing manslaughter charges appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teen facing manslaughter charges was in court Tuesday after a deadly crash with a motorcyclist while running from the scene of a drive-by shooting last summer.

An arrest report says on June 17, Damorion Murrell, then 17, and three others carjacked someone in the Parkland neighborhood.

The next day investigators say the car was used in a drive-by shooting on Finzer Street.

Police say Murell and the three others ditched the car.

While running away, the reports say Murrell ran into the path of a motorcycle on South Preston Street. The motorcyclist, 42-year-old Dana Kustes, was thrown off her bike and was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Murrell is charged with manslaughter, receiving stolen property worth $10,000 or more, first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a minor, first offense.

His next court appearance is set for Friday.

