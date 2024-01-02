Contact Troubleshooters
Woman accused of shoplifting, shooting in Shively arraigned

Haley Glaab(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff and Samantha Murray
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:04 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The woman accused of stealing from a Shively store, and then shooting at a car full of people in the parking lot was arraigned Tuesday.

Haley Glabb is facing charges of wanton endangerment.

Police say Glaab was shoplifting from the Shively food mart on Dixie Highway Saturday when workers confronted her.

An arrest report says Glaab left the store, walked up to the store owner’s SUV, banged on the window, and shot three bullets. A woman and two kids were inside the SUV at the time but were not hurt.

She pled not guilty to the charges.

“I do find these allegations extremely concerning,” District Court Judge Tanisha A. Hickerson said, “even some admission by you that you admitted to firing the gun but not trying to hit anyone yet the allegations are that you fired at a vehicle that had three people in it, including two juveniles. I think that is extremely reckless and concerning for the court.”

The Judge set her bond at $50,000 and home incarceration if posted. A no-contact order was also issued, and Glaab can’t have guns.

She’ll be back in court next Wednesday.

