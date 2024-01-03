Annie Mays Sweet Cafe on Frankfort Avenue closing its doors after 13 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After 13 years on Frankfort Avenue, Annie Mays Sweet Cafe has decided to close its doors.

Annie Mays is known for its dedicated gluten-free, vegan bakery that accommodates the top nine food allergens. Like its customers, the bakery’s owner struggles with autoimmune conditions and food allergies.

The decision to close the doors comes after sales were hit by the pandemic.

“I’ve had to make a lot of tough choices the last few years and the final choice was to try and make it to the end of the lease period and stay open as long as I could to serve you guys,” she said in a social media post. “This meant cutting lots of expenses, including all my labor.”

However, her love for baking does not end there. She says she will be moving the operations to a home-based baking business.

Customers will still be able to place online orders, but the pickup location will change to a farmer’s market, where individual baked goods will be sold at these locations as well.

She says that while she will no longer be able to make the “free from” claim, she is still dedicated to creating the same allergen-free treats. These items will be made on separate equipment from what is used personally.

“I want to thank all of you for a wonderful 13 years,” she said. “I will be providing details on the last few months of ordering in the next week. I hope you follow me along to this new adventure.”

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.