Cause of PRP neighborhood fire under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters were able to quickly bring an early morning structure fire in the Pleasure Ridge Park area under control.

Just before 5 a.m., crews from PRP and Shively were called to the 4900 block of Feys Drive. The first units arrived within four minutes to find flames coming from the second floor of the structure.

It took 35 firefighters just eight minutes to gain control of the fire.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.

Louisville Metro Arson Bureau were called to the scene and are working to determine the cause of the fire.

