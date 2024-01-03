Contact Troubleshooters
Cincinnati Holocaust museum announces efforts to address rise in antisemitism

After a four-month closure due to COVID-19, Cincinnati Museum Center and the Nancy & David...
After a four-month closure due to COVID-19, Cincinnati Museum Center and the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center are reopening to the public this Friday, July 17.(Cincinnati Museum Center)
By Jordan Vilines
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Nancy and David Wolf Holocaust and Humanity Center is allowing free admission into the museum at Union Terminal until the end of January to help combat antisemitism through.

There has been a recent spike in prejudice since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The organization’s data indicates that between Oct. 7 and Dec. 7, there have been 2,031 antisemitic incidents in the U.S., a 337% increase from the 465 occurrences that happened in 2022 during the same time. The ADL has been tracking antisemitic events since 1979.

In addition, a recent report from The Economist says that 1-in-5 Americans believe the Holocaust was a myth.

Many leaders say education is the first step to eradicating prejudice and that is exactly what this new initiative will attempt to do.

Visitors will hear the stories of those who survived and those who died in one of the world’s most horrific events and learn about the history of antisemitism with the new Origins exhibit.

Regular ticketing fees apply for all other museums at Union Terminal.

The Holocaust & Humanity Center is open Thursdays through Mondays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

