Daniel Cameron named CEO of 1792 Exchange

DANIEL CAMERON
DANIEL CAMERON(WYMT)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAYTON, Ohio (WYMT) - Outgoing Attorney General Daniel Cameron has announced his next endeavor.

In a news release Wednesday, Cameron was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the 1792 Exchange. In the release, officials with the non-profit organization said it “seeks to preserve freedom by partnering with allies to steer public companies back to neutral on divisive, ideological issues.”

“I’m honored to serve as the CEO of the 1792 Exchange, where I will continue meaningful work to put an end to the anti-American ESG agenda that threatens to take over our corporations and change the fabric of our country,” Cameron said of joining the 1792 Exchange.

“Our goal has always been to help corporations move back toward neutral on ideological issues so they can better serve their shareholders and customers,” said 1792 Exchange founder Nathan Estruth.

Cameron will join 1792 Exchange President Paul Fitzpatrick in leading the organization.

