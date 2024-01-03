Contact Troubleshooters
Director of Louisville Metro Animal Services steps down

Louisville Metro Animal Services
Louisville Metro Animal Services(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ashley Book is stepping down as the director of Louisville Metro Animal Services.

Press Secretary for the Mayor’s Office Kevin Trager confirmed Book will step down by the end of January to pursue other opportunities outside of Metro government. She plans to remain engaged with LMAS as a volunteer.

An interim director will be announced soon.

No other information is available at this time.

Man found shot to death in Portland neighborhood identified as 31-year-old

