Director of Louisville Metro Animal Services steps down

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ashley Book is stepping down as the director of Louisville Metro Animal Services.

Press Secretary for the Mayor’s Office Kevin Trager confirmed Book will step down by the end of January to pursue other opportunities outside of Metro government. She plans to remain engaged with LMAS as a volunteer.

An interim director will be announced soon.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.