DNA analysis leads to the arrest of man accused of robbery, sexual assault

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being held on a $500,000 after police said he robbed a woman at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her back in July.

On July 23, a woman reported to police that Christopher Thompson pointed a gun at her and forced her into the passenger seat of her car. He then drove her to a parking lot and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Afterward, he drove her to an ATM and made the woman withdraw money before he assaulted her again. Thompson was arrested Tuesday and charged with robbery and sodomy.

Police said the arrest came following their investigation through their Sex Crimes Unit, using DNA analysis. The crimes took place in the 6800 block of Yazoo Street, where police said they saw multiple incidents of women being assaulted and robbed over the summer.

Thompson appeared in court Wednesday.

