FORECAST: Warmer, quiet Wednesday; rain, snow possible this weekend

Colder tomorrow some afternoon sun

System brings rain and snow over the weekend; accumulations possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day today. A southwesterly wind, along with today’s sunshine, will push highs into the mid to upper 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight. Lows fall into the 20s and low 30s by Thursday morning.

Thursday’s forecast features a mix of sun and clouds. It will be colder tomorrow; highs tomorrow max out in the upper 30s and low 40s. Clouds increase Thursday night as temperatures fall into the 20s.

An area of low pressure pushes towards us from Gulf bringing the potential for rain and snow on Saturday. Areas east of I-65 have the best chance to see accumulating snow with the current forecast.

