Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Warmer today with some sunshine

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • SATURDAY (1/6/24)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Colder tomorrow some afternoon sun
  • System brings rain and snow over the weekend; accumulations possible
  • Another rain ands snow chance next Tuesday/Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine to start the day, with some clouds overhead through the afternoon. A southwesterly wind, along with today’s sunshine, will push highs into the mid to upper 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight.

Lows fall into the 20s and low 30s by Thursday morning. Thursday’s forecast features a mix of sun and clouds. A passing front will bring colder air back into the forecast. Highs tomorrow max out in the upper 30s and low 40s. Clouds increase Thursday night as temperatures fall into the 20s.

An area of low pressure pushes towards us from Gulf bringing the potential for rain and snow on Saturday. Areas east of I-65 have the best chance to see accumulating snow with the current forecast. Keep a close eye on the WAVE Weather app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2023

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Source: TRIMARC
All I-65 North lanes blocked in Lebanon Junction area in Bullitt County
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Suspects wanted in connection to Lowe's thefts in Clarksville
Suspects wanted after ‘multiple’ thefts from Clarksville Lowe’s
Man found shot to death in Portland neighborhood identified as 31-year-old

Latest News

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2023
Thank you for trusting the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE Weather 11:00 P.M. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023
Mayfield, Kentucky tornado
Behind the Forecast: Are Winter tornadoes becoming more common?