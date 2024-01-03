Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Watching weekend rain and snow chances

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • SATURDAY (1/6/24)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clouds increase tonight
  • Quiet and seasonable next couple of days
  • Alert Day on Saturday as wet snow accumulation could cause impacts in some areas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will move back in tonight as a cold front quietly moves through the region. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to near 30 degrees by early Thursday morning.

Behind the cold front, Thursday looks to be a cooler but partly sunny day. Highs will only reach into the upper 30s and lower 40s during the afternoon.

Thursday night looks quiet and mostly clear with cold low temperatures in the 20s.

Clouds will once again increase later in the day on Friday ahead of our next system for the weekend. Highs will be in the 40s as this happens.

Rain and snow will move in early Saturday, potentially flipping back and forth between rain and snow several times during the day as heavier precipitation tries to cool the atmosphere at times. Wet snow accumulations are possible with this system, but with temperatures mainly above freezing we’re expecting mainly grassy and elevated surfaces in some places to get covered.

Some roads could get slick Saturday evening. Those north and east of Louisville stand the best chance to see impacts from this system, so an Alert Day continues for Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
