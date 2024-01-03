Former Kentucky agriculture commissioner begins new job as KCTCS president

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has started his new job in the new year.

Quarles, Ed.D. and J.D., is now serving as the fourth president of the Kentucky Community & Technical College System.

There are 16 KCTCS schools across the state, including Jefferson Community & Technical College in Louisville.

It was announced back in September 2023 that Quarles would lead KCTCS.

Quarles posted on Tuesday announcing his first day as KCTCS president:

Today I started a new journey as the Kentucky Community and Technical College System President. I am so thrilled to start this new chapter of public service for the Commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/S38iJdPkG6 — Ryan Quarles (@RyanQuarlesKY) January 3, 2024

Click here for more information on the KCTCS spring 2024 semester.

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.