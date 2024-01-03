Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Jeffersonville approves purchase of new $1.2 million mobile command center

On Jan. 3, 2024, the City of Jeffersonville, Ind. has approved the purchase of a $1.2 million...
On Jan. 3, 2024, the City of Jeffersonville, Ind. has approved the purchase of a $1.2 million Mobile Command Center for the Jeffersonville Police Department.(Corey Denzik/WAVE)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Public Works approved the purchase of a new mobile command center for the police department.

The new 35-foot unit will cost more than $1.2 million. It will be customized for the growing needs of Jeffersonville with updated technology like satellite communication and surveillance operations.

Assistant Chief of Police Michael McVoy described it as a police station on wheels. It will be used for natural disasters, critical response, and large-scale events like Thunder Over Louisville.

The purchase was approved with overwhelming support from city leaders, like Mayor Mike Moore. The current mobile command center is about 25 years old and features outdated technology. McVoy said it was overdue for an update.

McVoy says taxpayers should know their money is going to a good cause, even with the large price tag. “No one wants to see anything happen- that’s the end goal. But when it does, we need to be prepared and being able to have the necessary equipment, manpower, and be able to do the things we need to be able to do as a police department,” he said. " So that should make our residents, business owners, as well as visitors feel safe knowing that the police department is properly equipped.”

The unit is unique and made-to-order. It will take an estimated 20 to 22 months to construct and deliver to Jeffersonville.

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Source: TRIMARC
All I-65 North lanes blocked in Lebanon Junction area in Bullitt County
Suspects wanted in connection to Lowe's thefts in Clarksville
Suspects wanted after ‘multiple’ thefts from Clarksville Lowe’s
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Man found shot to death in Portland neighborhood identified as 31-year-old

Latest News

Open on Gardiner Lane for three years, the shop has had windows busted four times and...
Thief steals e-bikes worth thousands on camera
Chris Bell, Jr. Source: Hardin County Detention Center
Man charged in deadly shooting appears in court
Fiery conversations fueled the packed room as the Clarksville Town Council moved to remove...
Tensions run high at Clarksville town council meeting as they move to replace police chief
A Louisville woman is grieving her uncle’s death and to make matters worse, the funeral home...
Woman questions Louisville funeral home about loved one’s missing ashes