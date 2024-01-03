Jeffersonville approves purchase of new $1.2 million mobile command center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Public Works approved the purchase of a new mobile command center for the police department.

The new 35-foot unit will cost more than $1.2 million. It will be customized for the growing needs of Jeffersonville with updated technology like satellite communication and surveillance operations.

Assistant Chief of Police Michael McVoy described it as a police station on wheels. It will be used for natural disasters, critical response, and large-scale events like Thunder Over Louisville.

The purchase was approved with overwhelming support from city leaders, like Mayor Mike Moore. The current mobile command center is about 25 years old and features outdated technology. McVoy said it was overdue for an update.

McVoy says taxpayers should know their money is going to a good cause, even with the large price tag. “No one wants to see anything happen- that’s the end goal. But when it does, we need to be prepared and being able to have the necessary equipment, manpower, and be able to do the things we need to be able to do as a police department,” he said. " So that should make our residents, business owners, as well as visitors feel safe knowing that the police department is properly equipped.”

The unit is unique and made-to-order. It will take an estimated 20 to 22 months to construct and deliver to Jeffersonville.

