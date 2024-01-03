Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky Capitol evacuated due to bomb threat

The Kentucky Capitol had to be evacuated Wednesday morning.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Capitol had to be evacuated Wednesday morning.

State officials tell us the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office, along with some other Secretaries of State around the country, received an email claiming there was a bomb in the building.

We’re told they are handling the situation with “an abundance of caution,” and the Kentucky Capitol building was evacuated as part of protocol.

Kentucky State Police troopers are now searching the building.

This is a developing story.

