Kentucky lottery looking for winner of $1 million ticket

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you bought a Powerball ticket on July 19 you better go check it!

The Kentucky Lottery is currently looking for the person who holds the $1 million ticket sold on July 19 at a Henry County Pilot Travel Center this year. They said it needs to be claimed soon before it expires Jan. 15. However, the Kentucky Lottery Headquarters is observing Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The owner of the ticket matched the first five white balls of the drawing but did not match the Powerball number, which means the buyer won the secondary prize of $1 million.

Lottery officials said the winner needs to bring the winning ticket in before 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 12. If the prize is not claimed, the Lottery will return the money to Kentucky’s unclaimed prize fund which will support the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship or KEES program.

