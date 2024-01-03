Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky State Capitol among five nationwide to shut down amid bomb threats

The Kentucky State Capitol (January 2024)
The Kentucky State Capitol (January 2024)(wave news)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have given the all clear after a bomb threat caused an evacuation of the State Capitol building in Frankfort.

Around 7:45 Wednesday morning, Kentucky Deputy Secretary of State Jennifer Scutchfield received an email claiming to have placed bombs in the building.

The email, as forwarded by Secretary of State Michael Adams’ office, reads as following: “I placed multiple explosives inside of your State Capitol. The explosives are well hidden inside and they will go off in a few hours. I will make sure you all end up dead.”

Scutchfield told reporters Wednesday it’s not the first time she’d experienced something similar.

”I wish I could say I could say this is the first time I received a death threat in my position and what I do with elections, but unfortunately it is not,” she said. “When you see this kind of thing happen to people that have dedicated their lives to public service, this is the thanks we get.”

Scutchfield alerted KSP who conducted an investigation where they determined there was no real threat.

KSP says similar threats led to the evacuation of state capitols in Connecticut, Michigan, Georgia and Mississippi. They’re continuing to investigate the threats as part of the Lexington FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force

