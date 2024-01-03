League of Women Voters lobby lawmakers to end fast-tracking bills

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Kentucky state legislators go back in session, they will be under added scrutiny from the League of Women Voters.

In December, the League revealed how lawmakers are increasingly fast-tracking bills and cutting the public out of the process.

“There’s a supermajority in the legislature in both the House and the Senate,” President of the Louisville League of Women Voters Dee Pregliasco said. “And unfortunately because of that, they think they can do just whatever they want to do.”

Pregliasco said she hopes lawmakers pay attention to a League report released in December. Titled “How Can They Do That?,” the Kentucky League of Women Voters documented disturbing trends of lawmakers doing the public’s business while cutting the public out of the process.

The report revealed how lawmakers increasingly rely on fast-tracking, suspending rules to pass bills quickly, which restricts public input.

The League found that in 1998, the use of techniques to fast-track a bill that later became law were used on just 2% of bills from the Senate and 3% from the House. In 2022, fast-tracking was involved in 24% of Senate bills that became law and 32% of House bills.

After delivering copies of their report to all state legislators, League members who actively lobby lawmakers said getting everyone to see their research has been a challenge.

“We’ve also heard people who may not have read the report saying, as they’ve always said, that this always happens,” Janie Lindle, member of the task force who produced the report for the League of Women Voters of Kentucky, said. “Well, we have a very clear trend line that says it doesn’t always happen.”

Along with recommendations on how to maintain public participation, the League report also contained a challenge to lawmakers.

”We call on legislative leaders and members to follow their own rules and ensure citizens opportunities to give informed input into decisions that affect them,” the report said.

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.