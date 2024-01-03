Contact Troubleshooters
Man charged in deadly shooting appears in court

Chris Bell, Jr. Source: Hardin County Detention Center
Chris Bell, Jr. Source: Hardin County Detention Center(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man facing a murder change appeared virtually in court Wednesday in relation to a deadly shooting that happened in Elizabethtown.

Chris Allen Bell, Jr., 34, is facing charges for the murder of 37-year-old Kenyeta McWilliams, who was found shot to death in a home on Henon Lane.

Police were able to identify Bell as a suspect using security video.

Bell is accused of shooting McWilliams through a door into the home several times before leaving the scene in a van. He is being held at the Hardin County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

Bell is expected to reappear in court this Friday.

