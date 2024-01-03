Contact Troubleshooters
Nelson County School BOE calls for special meeting after attorney resigns

By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County School board called a special meeting for Wednesday.

The agenda says the board needs to retain an interim attorney for the council and set up a proposal for a permanent attorney. This comes after Eric Farris submitted a resignation letter, stating he could no longer represent the board because of ethical concerns.

It isn’t the first time the board has been in the headlines recently.

Back in October, WAVE reported on protests from students, and board members stepping down after talks of a possible merger of Thomas Nelson High School with Nelson County High School. Some lower grade levels would also be moved to the $80 million connected campus.

The school board has not made a final decision on that merger.

