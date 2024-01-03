Preparations underway for the 2024 total solar eclipse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - What some people may call a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon is happening again in 2024.

On April 8, 2024, a solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

Louisville isn’t in the line of totality, but a professor at UofL is taking the opportunity to educate everyone on the rare moment.

Professor Gerry Williger will be teaching the course titled “Special Topics: The Great North American Eclipse of 2024.” The semester begins Jan. 8, 2024, and the final class is on April 15.

“This course is derived from conversations I have had with people about the upcoming eclipse,” Williger, UofL professor of astronomy said. “In the course, we won’t just discuss the nuts and bolts about the eclipse, it’s this human side of the eclipse. We have been watching them for thousands of years and we have stone carvings from five thousand years ago showing eclipses.”

Williger wants to show people how eclipses have influenced art, literature, history, film and society.

“I want them to learn how do eclipses work: the basics, how do you observe them, why are they important,” Williger said. “We have learned a lot about the sun, navigation and earth.”

The course is entirely online and worth one college credit. Visit the class page here for information on pricing and how to enroll.

The last eclipse took place seven years ago on Aug. 21, 2017. The next time a total solar eclipse will occur this close to Louisville will be on Oct. 17, 2153.

Outside of Louisville, there are other places to apply your new knowledge about the Eclipse when it happens like the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Visit Indy estimates they could be seeing hundreds of thousands of people from all over, including Louisville. They’re planning events throughout the weekend, not just the day of the eclipse.

“We are right in the middle of the path of totality, and we are the cross roads of America,” Clare Clark, Visit Indy Senior Communications Manager said. “We are activating everything from ticketed events to public events in one of the nation’s largest state parks, which is white river state park.”

Seymour, Ind. is also making big plans for visitors, while Paducah and Henderson are two cities in Kentucky that will experience totality during this year’s eclipse.

Cities outside the path of totality, like Louisville, will experience a partial solar eclipse and see a crescent-shaped sun.

Bloomington and Indianapolis, also within driving distance from Louisville, are planning for eclipse tourists. The city of Seymour is gearing up for crowds for the event and is offering five free viewing sites for eclipse-watchers.

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.