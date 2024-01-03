PRP firefighters called to structure fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pleasure Ridge Park firefighters are working in the 4900 block of Feys Drive.

They were called on Wednesday just before 5 a.m. to what appears to be a structure fire.

There are currently no flames seen outside the structure, but drivers should still avoid this area if they’re able to since the cause of the fire is now being investigated

There’s no word yet on if anyone was hurt.

