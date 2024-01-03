Southern Indiana man arrested for child molestation

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police arrested a Madison, Indiana man for child molestation Sunday.

ISP spokesperson Stephen Wheeles said the investigation began on New Year’s Eve when a person allegedly discovered evidence of child molestation done by 37-year-old Waylon J. Schlichtkrull and contacted police. The same day, detectives got a warrant and searched a rural Jefferson County, Indiana address.

Wheeles said the investigation indicated Schlichtkrull engaged in sexual contact with a juvenile girl multiple times.

Wheeles said he was soon seen driving in the area. Officers stopped his car and arrested him without incident.

Schlichtkrull is charged with child molestation and child exploitation. He is being held in the Jefferson County, Indiana Jail.

He is expected in court Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

