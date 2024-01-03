Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Southern Indiana man arrested for child molestation

Waylon J. Schlichtkrull
Waylon J. Schlichtkrull(ISP)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police arrested a Madison, Indiana man for child molestation Sunday.

ISP spokesperson Stephen Wheeles said the investigation began on New Year’s Eve when a person allegedly discovered evidence of child molestation done by 37-year-old Waylon J. Schlichtkrull and contacted police. The same day, detectives got a warrant and searched a rural Jefferson County, Indiana address.

Wheeles said the investigation indicated Schlichtkrull engaged in sexual contact with a juvenile girl multiple times.

Wheeles said he was soon seen driving in the area. Officers stopped his car and arrested him without incident.

Schlichtkrull is charged with child molestation and child exploitation. He is being held in the Jefferson County, Indiana Jail.

He is expected in court Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
Suspect in custody after stand-off near Walmart on Outer Loop
Source: TRIMARC
All I-65 North lanes blocked in Lebanon Junction area in Bullitt County
Police and Cervices roofing are asking for leads to this truck
Roofing company asking for help identifying truck

Latest News

In 2022, fast-tracking was involved in 24% of Senate bills that became law and 32% of House...
League of Women Voters lobby lawmakers to end fast-tracking bills
A Louisville woman is grieving her uncle’s death and to make matters worse, the funeral home...
Woman questions funeral home about loved one’s missing ashes
A Louisville woman is grieving her uncle’s death and to make matters worse, the funeral home...
Woman questions funeral home about loved one’s missing ashes
Christopher T Johnson
SWAT arrests man in connection to Downtown Louisville shooting