Standoff in Harrodsburg ends, man accused of shooting at officers

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - An hours-long standoff in Harrodsburg has ended with someone in custody

Harrodsburg Police say they were called to a home on Mooreland Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for a possible disturbance.

When officers made contact at the door, they say someone started shooting at them.

Police say all officers were able to take cover and call for additional units.

At that point, they say a standoff ensued.

Mooreland Avenue was blocked between Shewmaker Lane and the Blue Ridge subdivision for hours.

WKYT’s photographer saw state troopers, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI at the scene.

Harrodsburg Police Sergeant Scott Elder said they were able to evacuate neighboring houses to keep people in the area safe.

Police say they were able to get one woman out of the home unharmed, with the suspect still inside.

Not longer after, they were able to get the man to surrender. He was arrested and taken to the Boyle County Detention Center.

Police say they are still investigating what triggered the initial call to the suspect’s home.

We will update this story as we confirm more information.

