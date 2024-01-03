Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Standoff in Harrodsburg ends, man accused of shooting at officers

Crews blocked off a stretch of Mooreland Avenue around 10 p.m. for the investigation.
Crews blocked off a stretch of Mooreland Avenue around 10 p.m. for the investigation.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - An hours-long standoff in Harrodsburg has ended with someone in custody

Harrodsburg Police say they were called to a home on Mooreland Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for a possible disturbance.

When officers made contact at the door, they say someone started shooting at them.

Police say all officers were able to take cover and call for additional units.

At that point, they say a standoff ensued.

Mooreland Avenue was blocked between Shewmaker Lane and the Blue Ridge subdivision for hours.

WKYT’s photographer saw state troopers, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI at the scene.

Harrodsburg Police Sergeant Scott Elder said they were able to evacuate neighboring houses to keep people in the area safe.

Police say they were able to get one woman out of the home unharmed, with the suspect still inside.

Not longer after, they were able to get the man to surrender. He was arrested and taken to the Boyle County Detention Center.

Police say they are still investigating what triggered the initial call to the suspect’s home.

We will update this story as we confirm more information.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Source: TRIMARC
All I-65 North lanes blocked in Lebanon Junction area in Bullitt County
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Suspects wanted in connection to Lowe's thefts in Clarksville
Suspects wanted after ‘multiple’ thefts from Clarksville Lowe’s
Man found shot to death in Portland neighborhood identified as 31-year-old

Latest News

Former Kentucky agriculture commissioner begins new job as KCTCS president
FORECAST: Warmer today with some sunshine
PRP firefighters called to structure fire
Fiery conversations fueled the packed room as the Clarksville Town Council moved to remove...
Tensions run high at Clarksville Town Council Meeting as they move to replace police chief