Tensions run high at Clarksville Town Council Meeting as they move to replace police chief

CLARKSVILLE, IN. (WAVE) - Tensions were high at Tuesday’s Town Council Meeting in Clarksville after a change was made to who was leading the police department.

Clarksville Town Council appointed a new chief while simultaneously giving the now former chief a new position as the first-ever Town Safety Director.

Some board members say the change was needed to improve hiring and retention in the department.

Community members at the Town Council Meeting said they’d never seen the room so full before. And it was because not everyone agreed with the decision to replace Mark Palmer as Chief of Police of Clarksville and led to fiery conversations.

”I’m absolutely a no due to this being so unbelievable of this council to do this and just right off the bat to give somebody a few minutes to make a decision about something so important,” Jennifer Voignier said.

“At this time it’s my great honor to congratulate Chief Mark Palmer for his new role as the Town of Clarksville’s first ever Town Safety Director. Thank you chief,” Ryan Ramsey said.

In a matter of minutes, Chief Mark Palmer lost his title as the Chief of Police in Clarksville.

Nathan Walls is replacing him and it followed a 4-3 vote by the Town Council.

It was a decision that some members believe happened quickly and even questioned the integrity of the move.

”I’m in favor for the right reasons, not to hush someone because of a replacement,” Town Councilwoman Darci Schiller said.

Dozens filled the town council hall with a lot of people supporting Palmer, including his wife.

”I would like to say as a taxpayer I would like to thank Chief Mark Palmer for his selfless service,” Palmer said.

Town Council President Ryan Ramsey says talks about replacing Chief Palmer started around Thanksgiving and eventually led to discussions about moving him to a very new position called Town Safety Director.

It was a position Palmer said he presented to the board almost a year and a half ago but never expected to eventually fill the role himself.

”I did not like how the process was done. I thought the process could have been more open and more transparent,” Mark Palmer said. “But it is election time so I’m not surprised by a whole lot of it, but I think it could have been more transparent and could have been more communication.”

The type of transparency that Council Member Karen Henderson says she used.

”I did make a statement to the news. I was being transparent to Councilwoman Schiller and trying to be transparent with her and all I got is rage,” Henderson said.

She did send us a statement on December 29th saying:

“After a review of our Police department it was decided a change in administration was needed. The nature of policing has changed over the Decades and a Fresh perspective is needed to improve, hire and retain qualified people.

Nathan Walls is experienced and has held the ranks of: Officer, Narcotics Detective, Detective Corporal, Administrative Lieutenant and Captain. He has also mentored many officers, worked internal affairs investigations, school resource officer, he’s also a hostage crisis negotiator, along with media and community relations officer. Nate has had significant training in many departments.

Nate is a Life Long resident of Clarksville and has dedicated his career and personal life to the Town of Clarksville. Volunteering his time to Youth Sports, Special Olympics and Clarksville Community Schools. He is more than qualified and we are proud to name this community leader as our new Chief of Police. We’re looking forward to the beginning of a new era.

We’re grateful for Chief Palmer’s service to the town and look forward to a smooth transition as he moves into his new role on the Police Department.”

But the fiery exchanges continued as Councilman Bob Stotts questioned Councilwoman Henderson’s reason for wanting to make a change.

”My family is not working for this town,” Stotts said.

“I don’t know where you’re going with this,” Henderson said.

“I have a problem, I think you twist things,” Stotts said.

“And at this time our meeting is concluded,” Ryan Ramsey said. “Thank you to everyone for being here.”

The meeting did have a change in format on Tuesday that isn’t typical.

Public comment usually comes before new business, but in Tuesday’s meeting, they were flipped.

Palmer says he will have to see all the details before accepting the Town Safety Director position. He still plans to remain on the force and will at least have the rank of captain.

WAVE News did reach out to the council members who supported the replacement, but they either did not get back to us or didn’t want to speak on camera.

Walls is expected to be sworn in later this month.

