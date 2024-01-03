Thief steals e-bikes worth thousands on camera

Contact Troubleshooters
By David Mattingly
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Caught on camera at 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, a masked man with a bright pink backpack smashed a glass door at Middle of Town Cycling on Garner Lane and made off with two e-bikes valued at a total of $7,000.

Co-owner Nira Kinkhabwala said she was awakened at home by the security alarm and watched as the crime played out on camera in real time.

“It’s just disgusting,” Kinkhabwala said. “It’s part of doing business unfortunately these days that if you have a retail shop you better be prepared that you’re going to get broken into.”

And those costs are piling up at Middle of Town Cycling.

Open on Gardiner Lane for three years, the shop has had windows busted four times and something stolen twice. The cost of replacing the shattered glass door on Wednesday was $1,000 according to the owner.

Kinkhabwala is asking for the public’s help, hoping someone sees something in the security video that will lead to the thief’s arrest.

“We can put as many hindrances as possible,” Kinkhabwala said.  “We’ll try our best to do that, but when somebody really wants to just do bad things, there’s nothing you can do.”

