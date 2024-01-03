Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield

By WLBT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield on a Mississippi highway.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the accident happened Tuesday morning on US-61 South near Old Colony Road in Claiborne County.

WLBT reports that a Chevrolet Cavalier hit a deer. The animal then hit a Nissan Maxima, entering through the car’s windshield.

A passenger in the Maxima, 23-year-old Amanda Taylor, of Jackson, was killed in the incident.

Copyright 2024 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Source: TRIMARC
All I-65 North lanes blocked in Lebanon Junction area in Bullitt County
Suspects wanted in connection to Lowe's thefts in Clarksville
Suspects wanted after ‘multiple’ thefts from Clarksville Lowe’s
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Man found shot to death in Portland neighborhood identified as 31-year-old

Latest News

Louisville, Ky. skyline on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Quiet and cool until Saturday’s rain and snow arrive
Fiery conversations fueled the packed room as the Clarksville Town Council moved to remove...
Tensions run high at Clarksville Town Council Meeting as they move to replace police chief
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes on Khan...
Apparent Israeli strike kills senior Hamas figure in Beirut and raises fears conflict could expand
A car is trapped at a partially collapsed road caused by a powerful earthquake near Anamizu...
Powerful earthquakes in Japan leave at least 62 dead. Fears grow about saving people still trapped