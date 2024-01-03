Woman questions funeral home about loved one’s missing ashes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman is grieving her uncle’s death and to make matters worse, the funeral home told her they lost his remains.

“Our family is tormented over this. It’s horrible. I am trying to grieve but I don’t have any ashes,” Rebecca Moore said. “I don’t even believe they have his ashes. I don’t even know where his body is.”

Moore’s uncle Ira Ison, also known as Ari, died on Dec. 5. She reached out to JB Ratterman’s and sons for their cremation services. The weekend before Christmas, Moore was told Ari’s ashes could be picked up. She got a message from the funeral home, saying they had lost her loved one’s remains.

“Ever since this happened, this is the only thing I think about is what they must be going through,” JB Ratterman and Son’s Funeral Home President Tony Ratterman said. “We don’t know what took place.”

Ratterman remembers receiving the cremation urn of the ashes in question. The funeral director explained when cremation urns are delivered, they’re stored in a specific spot until the family arrives. The weekend before Christmas, he said he couldn’t find them anymore.

“We are investigating and looking into this,” Ratterman said.

The funeral home confirmed they lost his ashes and then found them days later, but Moore didn’t know what to believe.

“This is the worst experience in my life I have had to deal with,” Moore said. “The loss of my uncle, and then the loss of his ashes, and all the lies in between.”

Ratterman said his family’s business has been in Louisville for more than 100 years. He tells WAVE news this is the first time this has happened.

Rebecca Moore said this back-forth about her uncle’s remains makes her pain unbearable. Moore doesn’t believe she will ever get her uncle’s remains back. Ratterman says he is investigating and reaching out to the attorney’s general office for more guidance on this situation.

