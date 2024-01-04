19-year-old arrested after Waffle House shooting released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man facing charges after the shooting at the Waffle House appeared in court Tuesday.

An arrest report says 19-year-old Dominick Mack was arrested for violating an emergency protective order and having a gun during a shooting. The address on the report was the Valley Station Waffle House.

LMPD says that Mack was charged accordingly and the Commonwealth’s attorneys are reviewing the case for possible other charges.

Mack was released on he promise that he would return to court for his preliminary hearing on Jan. 10.

