American Printing House for the Blind announced ‘The DOT Experience’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday was World Braille Day, a day for bringing attention to those who are blind or have low vision and a day to highlight a brand-new museum coming to Louisville.

The American Printing House for the Blind is receiving a $100,000 grant from the PNC Foundation to support monthly enrichment programs that will be held at Louisville public libraries this year and into 2025.

The grant will also support “The DOT Experience,” a new museum that will teach people about many aspects of life that visually impaired people have to experience.

“It’s an educational series that turns the history, innovation and everyday lived experiences of blind and low-vision individuals into an insightful adventure for kids and their families,” Joanna Haas, American Printing House Head of Museum Advancement, said. “We are really on a mission to create a world of inclusivity and it starts right here.”

The DOT Experience is hosting a series of events called “Connect the Dots” and the first is coming up Saturday at the Northeast Regional Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

