Assault suspect accused of attacking woman days before being put on probation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A quick turnaround on DNA evidence helped LMPD arrest a robbery and sexual assault suspect.

The man was already in court on other charges just days after police said he assaulted a woman.

The court had no idea.

LMPD put out a warning in late August saying they were looking for a man who was repeatedly targeting women in the same area.

Now they’ve arrested 22-year-old Christopher Thompson and charged him with one of the crimes.

A robbery and sexual assault.

“That really motivates me to put in those extra hours, to help that person find some kind of justice some kind of resolution,” said LMPD Detective Eric Goldschmidt.

LMPD credited DNA evidence and their use of a private testing lab to arrest Christopher Thompson much sooner than if they had to wait on the state’s crime lab.

“At the quickest we might have gotten a rapid test back in five to six months, generally looking at 12 to 18 months,” said LMPD Sgt. Shane Stewart.

They arrested Thompson at the probation office on Chestnut.

It turns out, the crime Thompson is accused of happened just days before a court put him on pre-trial diversion instead of sentencing him to prison. Court records show Thompson had been arrested last year and was charged with having a stolen gun, restricted ammunition, and fleeing police. A wanton endangerment charge from that case was dropped by a grand jury. As a result, a public defender asked the judge to reduce Thompson’s $10,000 bond and home incarceration.

The judge agreed and let Thompson out on his own recognizance. Just days after the assault, with no knowledge of what had happened, a judge put Thompson on probation for three years.

Police have not said whether Thompson is connected to the other incidents reported to them in late summer, but they said after they warned the public, the reports stopped.

“When we made our news release to warn people that hey, this could be a problem people need to be aware of, where the importance of that comes into play,” said Goldschmidt.

Thompson is in jail on $500,000 bond.

The state has asked a judge to revoke his probation on the prior charges.

Thompson is due in court next week for both cases.

LMPD wants the Metro Council to provide more money for it to send more DNA to the private lab for testing.

