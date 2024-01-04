Daughter treats father's gunshot wounds at Waffle House using lessons she learned in high school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When gunshots rang out and panic erupted Monday at a Waffle House in Valley Station, Jordan Miller’s only thoughts were with her father.

“My first thought was, I can’t believe he just shot my dad,” Miller said. “And then it was where’s my dad, is he OK? And then I went to, I had to find whatever I could to stop his bleeding.”

Remembering lessons she learned in high school, Jordan may have saved her father’s life.

William Miller was shot multiple times during an altercation with his other daughter’s former boyfriend. Jordan packed his wounds and tried to slow his bleeding until police and paramedics arrived. Hours later, she texted words of thanks to her former teacher for lessons from a program called Stop The Bleed.

“Instead of running, freaking out, she did what she learned,” Butler High School Health Teacher Mary Wurst said. “She said it was just automatic. Which most adults wouldn’t be automatic. She saved his life.”

In 10 years, Wurst said she has instructed over a thousand students in Stop The Bleed techniques. This is the first time she knows of one of her students coming to the aid of a gunshot victim, but she did not seem surprised.

“These kids are so desensitized now,” Wurst said. “If you ask them, almost all of them knows someone that has been shot.”

“I never thought I’d ever needed it,” Jordan Miller said. “This was actually the first time I’ve ever even seen somebody get shot or been in the presence of anything like that.”

Jordan Miller learned her lessons well. She kept her father alive using her wits, her courage, and anything she could get her hands on.

“There was no first aid kit in the Waffle House,” she said. “Nobody brought anything to me. I used napkins and rags.”

It was exactly what she was taught to do. Jordan’s actions are a credit to a program designed to save lives in moments of traumatic injury. Her teacher said the experience shows why every student could benefit.

“I honestly believe that what we are teaching them is life-changing,” Wurst said. “I just want more people to do it with their kids.”

