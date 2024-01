SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities in Shelby County have caught an inmate who had escaped from the Shelby County Detention Center.

SCDC said Evan Cooper had escaped from the jail around 2:45 p.m. Thursday and was caught around 5:24 p.m. the same day.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.