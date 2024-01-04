Contact Troubleshooters
Evans ‘not medically cleared’ to play for Cards

The University of Louisville men's basketball program released a statement Thursday saying...
The University of Louisville men's basketball program released a statement Thursday saying Dennis Evans "will not be medically cleared to compete at the University of Louisville going forward."(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:45 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville basketball team got more bad news Thursday evening.

The program released a statement saying “freshman center Dennis Evans will not be medically cleared to compete at the University of Louisville moving forward. We are disappointed by the news and will not be releasing any additional information out of respect for Dennis’ privacy.”

In seven games for UofL, the 7-foot-1 freshman from Riverside, Calif., has averaged nine minutes a game, tallying 1.6 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.7 blocks.

