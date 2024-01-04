Evans ‘not medically cleared’ to play for Cards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville basketball team got more bad news Thursday evening.

The program released a statement saying “freshman center Dennis Evans will not be medically cleared to compete at the University of Louisville moving forward. We are disappointed by the news and will not be releasing any additional information out of respect for Dennis’ privacy.”

In seven games for UofL, the 7-foot-1 freshman from Riverside, Calif., has averaged nine minutes a game, tallying 1.6 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.7 blocks.

