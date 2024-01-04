Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Watching Saturday and Sunday rain and snow chances

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • SATURDAY (1/6/24)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cloudy & warmer Friday
  • Rain and snow Friday night into Saturday morning; snow accumulations possible
  • Rain and snow showers late Saturday/Sunday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a cloudy start to the day, we’ll see much more sunshine this afternoon. Behind this morning’s cold front, today will be chilly; expect highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Clouds increase overnight as temperatures cool into the 20s.

Tomorrow will be cloudy but warmer. Highs max out in the mid to upper 40s Friday afternoon. It will be cloudy and cold Friday night; lows fall into the 30s. Rain and snow showers push into the region after midnight.

Rain and snow showers continue Saturday morning; the best opportunity for snow looks to be north and east of Louisville. Drier conditions are expected by Saturday afternoon and evening before another batch of rain and snow track through the area Saturday night and Sunday morning. Accumulations are possible; travel impacts will be dependent on pavement temperatures and precipitation rates.

An ALERT DAY remains in place for Saturday. Keep a close eye on the WAVE Weather App for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Thursday, Jan. 4, 2023

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Suspects wanted in connection to Lowe's thefts in Clarksville
Suspects wanted after ‘multiple’ thefts from Clarksville Lowe’s
Woman in hospital after shooting in Fern Creek neighborhood
PHOTO: Power Ball lottery ticket, Photo Date: 1/6/2022
Kentucky lottery looking for winner of $1 million ticket
A Louisville woman is grieving her uncle’s death and to make matters worse, the funeral home...
Woman questions Louisville funeral home about loved one’s missing ashes

Latest News

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Thursday, Jan. 4, 2023
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE Weather 11:00 P.M. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023
Mayfield, Kentucky tornado
Behind the Forecast: Are Winter tornadoes becoming more common?
Kilauea unrest leads to temporary closures at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
Behind the Forecast: Can volcanoes impact the weather?