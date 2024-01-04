FORECAST: Watching Saturday and Sunday rain and snow chances

ALERT DAYS

SATURDAY (1/6/24)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cloudy & warmer Friday

Rain and snow Friday night into Saturday morning; snow accumulations possible

Rain and snow showers late Saturday/Sunday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a cloudy start to the day, we’ll see much more sunshine this afternoon. Behind this morning’s cold front, today will be chilly; expect highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Clouds increase overnight as temperatures cool into the 20s.

Tomorrow will be cloudy but warmer. Highs max out in the mid to upper 40s Friday afternoon. It will be cloudy and cold Friday night; lows fall into the 30s. Rain and snow showers push into the region after midnight.

Rain and snow showers continue Saturday morning; the best opportunity for snow looks to be north and east of Louisville. Drier conditions are expected by Saturday afternoon and evening before another batch of rain and snow track through the area Saturday night and Sunday morning. Accumulations are possible; travel impacts will be dependent on pavement temperatures and precipitation rates.

An ALERT DAY remains in place for Saturday. Keep a close eye on the WAVE Weather App for the latest updates.

