Louisville man accused of shooting wife after getting into argument

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the Fern Creek neighborhood Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 7800 block of Fair Lane around 6 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot multiple times. An arrest citation said 34-year-old John Lewis walked out of the home holding a gun. Police said he was shot in the wrist. Both he and the woman were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital for their injuries.

The woman told police that her husband had shot her after they got into an argument. Lewis is facing charges of assault and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon.

LMPD’s Domestic Violence Unit is handling the investigation.

