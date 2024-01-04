Contact Troubleshooters
Man arrested following police investigation near Louisville airport

Larry Hall
Larry Hall(LMDC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A wanted man is in custody following a brief police chase and standoff.

On Wednesday, officers were investigating near Grade Lane and Knopp Avenue when 29-year-old Larry Hall fled in his car. Police were able to obtain his license plate information and found the truck in the 800 block of Brookline.

During their search, LMPD and its SWAT Team found Hall hiding in a field. He refused to listen to officers and was bitten by an LMPD K-9. Hall is charged with multiple felony warrants as well as new charges.

