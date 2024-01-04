Contact Troubleshooters
Man hospitalized in stabbing in Old Louisville

LMPD responded to the call at around 7:05 p.m., finding a man who had been stabbed at the...
LMPD responded to the call at around 7:05 p.m., finding a man who had been stabbed at the intersection of Arthur Street and E. Gaulbert.(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the Old Louisville neighborhood Wednesday evening.

LMPD responded to the call at around 7:05 p.m., finding a man who had been stabbed at the intersection of Arthur Street and E. Gaulbert.

The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

There are no known suspects at this time, and LMPD is asking anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD.

