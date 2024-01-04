Man recovering after stabbing, suspect arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have taken one person into custody after a person was stabbed this morning near Iroquois Park.

Officers dispatched to the 4400 block of Taylor Blvd. around 8:30 a.m. found a man with stab wounds. LMPD says the wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.

Following a brief search of the area, police located and arrested the suspect. The name of that person and the charges they are facing have not been released.

An LMPD spokesperson said there are no outstanding suspects in connection with the case.

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.