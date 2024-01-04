Nelson County School Board decides not to dismiss superintendent, appoints interim attorney

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County School Board decided not to take action to dismiss Superintendent Wes Bradley after an executive session during a special-called meeting Wednesday and appointed an interim attorney despite conflict-of-interest claims.

Board member Tracy Bowling said the board had been considering whether to dismiss him in a post to Facebook. Several community members attended the meeting in support of Bradley.

“Overwhelmingly the staff and community is in support of him and we’re not going to back down,” an employee with the district Amy Durbin said. “We’re not going to let that happen.”

While the board ultimately decided not to dismiss Bradley, the board did appoint an interim attorney after the resignation of attorney Eric Farris. In a resignation letter, Farris stated he could no longer represent the board because of ethical concerns.

Board member Amanda Deaton recommended attorney Jake Thompson with the Carrollton-based firm Crawford & Baxter P.S.C to take over while searching for a permanent replacement.

Board member Bowling argued against that recommendation, claiming Deaton had approached Thompson last year about buying the superintendent out of his contract.

Bowling claims Thompson actually reached out to Bradley.

“Mr.Thompson did reach out to the superintendent,” Bowling said. “The superintendent did exactly what he should have done and sent that on over to our board attorney Mr. Farris who quickly responded to Mr. Thompson about the ethical concerns he had with that.”

Bowling said she wasn’t comfortable with the idea of Thompson offering council to the board.

“If this individual did not find it appropriate and ethical to reach out to our board attorney first or to guide Miss Deaton into bringing the board together to have that conversation,” Bowling said. “Then I can’t say that I can trust him not to let one board member have authority over the board body.”

“I absolutely had the ability to seek counsel from someone,” Deaton said in response. “Now, I cannot do it on behalf of the board, but I can do it on behalf of myself.”

After the meeting, while Bowling couldn’t comment on what happened in the executive session, she said the decision to hire Thompson was another example of a lack of transparency by the board.

“We have silenced our community by limiting guest comments and basically telling people that they don’t have a seat at the table,” Bowling said.

Former board member Damon Jackey, who resigned from the board over ethics concerns, also expressed his concern over the appointment.

Jackey resigned after talks of a possible merger of Thomas Nelson High School with Nelson County High School. He cited secret meetings between the three board members who voted for the merger and lies to the community as reasons for his resignation.

“What we’re going to end up seeing in Nelson County if we’re not careful is we’re going to have teachers exit in droves,” Jackey said. “You’re going to have families start pulling their kids out of this district and take them elsewhere and you’ll have four of the five board members scratching their heads saying why is this happening?”

Jackey said he doesn’t think this will be the last time the board could try to dismiss Bradley.

“That is one of their goals,” Jackey said. “What they don’t understand is the staff, the administrators, the teachers, they believe in the work that’s going on right now.”

