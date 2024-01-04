No decision made to reduce $500,000 bond for suspect in Crystal Rogers murder case

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A bond hearing was held Tuesday for one of the suspects charged in the Crystal Rogers murder.

Stephen Lawson, 53, appeared in front of Judge Charles Simms III on Thursday after his attorney filed a motion to reduce his $500,000 bond. This is the first time Lawson has appeared in court in person since his arrest.

Awaiting court appearance for Stephen Lawson, arrested for alleged role in disappearance and presumed death of Bardstown mother, Crystal Rogers. It’ll be the first time we’ve seen him before a judge in-person @wave3news pic.twitter.com/oZEbNYc8XR — Sean Baute (@seanbaute) January 4, 2024

Lawson’s attorney, Ted Lavit, argued that $500,000 was too much, and not representative of his client’s cooperation throughout the investigation. Lavit told the judge Lawson is not a flight risk and has little money to his name.

Lawson is facing charges of criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

His lawyer is asking for a bond of around $20,000 full cash or a $40,000 property bond. Lavit says Lawson was offered immunity in this case if he did what the other side asked. According to Lavit, Lawson so far has. He says none of the evidence suggests he had anything to do with Rogers’ death.

“I don’t know that he did stay quiet for so long,” Lavit said. “I mean, where was the Commonwealth? Where was the FBI at all those years? They didn’t stay quiet, and they had my client under examination all of these years. He’s only one person. He had nothing to do with hurting Crystal, not a thing to do with her. In all the thousands of pages of discovery that I’ve been given, there’s not one line that talks about my client hurting or being involved with doing away with Crystal.”

Lavit says Lawson’s only involvement is picking up his son Joseph after he called and told his father he had a flat tire. He was allegedly driving Rogers’ car.

A judge will rule on Lawson’s bond in the coming days. Joseph will be in court on Friday. He faces similar charges.

