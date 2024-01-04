Contact Troubleshooters
Owsley County Clerk indicted

Attorney General Russell Coleman announced Thursday that 41-year-old Shanna Oliver of Booneville was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - The Owsley County Clerk has been indicted.

Attorney General Russell Coleman announced Thursday that 41-year-old Shanna Oliver of Booneville was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on Wednesday on one count of Tampering with Public Records (Class D Felony) and one count of Official Misconduct Second Degree (Class B Misdemeanor).

According to the indictment, Oliver unlawfully refused to deliver public records in her possession to public servants from the Kentucky Department of Vehicle Regulation, who were lawfully entitled to receive the records for examination or other purposes.

It also says Oliver unlawfully refrained from performing her duty when she failed to send paperwork regarding the purchase of a trailer to the Kentucky Department of Vehicle Regulation.

