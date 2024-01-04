Relatives of Waffle House shooting victim speak out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Family members of the man who was shot at the Valley Station Waffle House on New Year’s Day are telling their side of the story.

William Miller was shot around noon Monday. Miller’s family says 19-year-old Dominick Mack is who pulled the trigger.

The Miller family says they have a long history with Mack. They told WAVE News that Mack is the father of Miller’s grandchild and dated one of his daughters (who will not be named). Court documents show that daughter had a no-contact emergency protective order against Mack because of domestic violence allegations.

Miller’s other daughter, Jordan Miller, was there during the shooting. She said her father told Mack that he would hit him the next time he saw him because of the alleged domestic violence. Jordan said the two men agreed to fight with no guns.

On New Year’s Day, Mack and the Millers happened to be at the Waffle House in the 10500 block of Dixie Highway.

“Dominick pulled his gun before the first punch was even connected and he shot my dad in his chest,” Jordan Miller described. “My dad turned to protect me, and he fired two more shots.”

Jordan Miller took a video of the shooting because she thought it would only be a fight. WAVE News has viewed the video but will not publish it.

No one has been charged with the shooting at this time. Mack was arrested for violating an emergency protective order and for having a gun. He was released from Louisville Metro Corrections following his arraignment on Jan. 2 on the promise that he would return to court for his preliminary hearing on Jan. 10.

The Miller family believes that’s not enough. They want to see more charges filed.

“We’ve been talking to the detectives, and they don’t know what charges they can bring forward,” Jordan Miller said, “but what we want to see is attempted murder in the first degree, wanton endangerment for everyone who was in that Waffle House, the violation and his EPO and everything else we can get. He deserves to spend his life in prison.”

The family says they also fear for their safety after their house in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood caught fire two days after the shooting. They believe the fire was set intentionally. Louisville Metro Arson Bureau investigators were called to the scene and are working to determine the cause of the fire.

According to his family, William Miller is making progress after multiple surgeries. They’re optimistic he’ll recover.

“At this point I can no longer cry because my husband is a fighter and... he’s got this... he’s got this,” said Carrie Miller, William’s wife. “He’s fighting this for us. That I promise you- he’s not going nowhere.”

