Woman in hospital after shooting in Fern Creek neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the Fern Creek neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 7800 block of Fair Lane around 6 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot multiple times. Mitchell said she was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive.

Officials said the incident appears to be a domestic violence case and that LMPD’s Domestic Violence Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

