Woman in hospital after shooting in Fern Creek neighborhood

(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the Fern Creek neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 7800 block of Fair Lane around 6 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot multiple times. Mitchell said she was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive.

Officials said the incident appears to be a domestic violence case and that LMPD’s Domestic Violence Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Man found shot to death in Portland neighborhood identified as 31-year-old

