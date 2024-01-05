Clark County using new handheld sonar device for search and rescue

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Clark County Emergency Management is practicing with its newest technology: the AquaEye

The AquaEye is a handheld sonar device used for search and rescue by first responders. It’s the first of its kind in Clark County.

Clark County Emergency Management Director Gavan Hebner said every second counts when it comes to search and rescue. Usually, crews have to wait about 45 minutes before boats and divers can get in the water. This device will help start the search sooner.

The handheld device can be used from land and by boat. It uses AI technology to better pinpoint areas for crews to search.

“I believe this device will help the dive team focus on more areas of concern. This narrows that search path down to a more localized area and deploys to a more isolated area instead of a large area,” Hebner said.

Hebner said it was also valuable to gather different agencies for practice.

“I think not so much the equipment was the important part, but being able to bring the county departments together to show that we can work well together, that we can respond to small incidents together, large incidents, and that we just build teamwork and capabilities,” he said.

The device was purchased with money from North Clark Healthcare Foundation.

