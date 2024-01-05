Family hosts a vigil marking 10 years since fatal New Albany house fire that killed three siblings

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - It’s been 10 years since three siblings, ages two, four, and six died in a fire after a flare was shot into a New Albany home.

On Thursday their family hosted a vigil where the house used to be. It’s a site that changed their lives forever.

The family says the house site is a painful reminder of what they lost. But after 10 years Theresa Hughes, the children’s mom, felt she was finally strong enough to have the vigil there.

At the vigil, Hughes stood near the spot of where three of her children died. Two-year old Trinity, four-year old Tyrese, and six-year old Tai’zah.

Theresa and her fourth child Tatyana survived the incident.

“Getting [Theresa] back over here was huge. She didn’t ever want to come back over here,” said Marie Hughes, Theresa’s mom and the children’s grandmother.

Marie says she comes back to the spot all the time.

“This is the last place they also laughed and had fun and lived. I mean that’s my reasoning,” Marie said.

Marie said she’s never tried to push Theresa to go back to scene, but this year it was Theresa’s idea to have the vigil there.

“She came to me a couple of nights ago and she said, ‘mom, I think I’m ready to go back,’” Marie said.

Marie said Theresa has gone through a program that has helped her cope with everything that’s happened.

At the vigil, they lit candles, released balloons, and told stories.

“It’s like we have more memories with them than they lived. I mean two, four, and six and it’s like the memories outweigh their ages somehow. It’s like we have so many memories,” said Marie.

“I still have all of her stuff. After all these years I refuse to get rid of it,” said Janet Friedman who was Trinity’s godmother.

She told a story about Christmas morning with the two-year old.

“Just spoiled to the core,” Friedman said.

Friedman travels for work, so Thursday’s vigil was the first one she was able to make it to.

“By this being the 10 year, it’s kind of why everyone was like, ‘let’s go back,’” said Marie.

But even after 10 years, the pain is still there.

“We don’t ever get over it. We just deal with it,” Friedman said.

Three people connected to the fire were sentenced to prison.

That includes Cody Cashion who admitted to shooting the flare into the home in retaliation against a man who lived there.

Cashion was sentenced to 65 years for the three murders and 50 years for arson.

