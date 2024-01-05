FORECAST: Dry this afternoon with rain/snow Saturday

ALERT DAYS

SATURDAY (1/6/24)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Light rain will be possible after midnight

Rain to snow for some before sunrise Saturday

Light rain/snow showers late Saturday into Sunday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase today ahead of our next system. Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon.

This evening will be dry and cloudy before rain chances increase after midnight. As temperatures fall into the 30s Saturday morning, rain will switch to snow (especially along and north of I-64).

Saturday morning’s snow showers can reduce visibility and cause minor travel issues. Areas east and northeast of Louisville could pick up more than 1″ of wet snow, with less than 1″ elsewhere. Rain and snow showers exit by the afternoon.

After a quiet evening, light rain and snow showers push in overnight into Sunday morning. Above-freezing lows will help to mitigate any issues. Lows fall into the 30s.

Quiet weather is expected Monday, but another strong storm system arrives next Tuesday with strong winds and rain changing to snow. A WAVE Weather Alert Day has been declared with the expectation of strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

Monitor the WAVE Weather App for the latest updates.

