FORECAST: Rain and snow early Saturday brings slushy snow accumulations for some

Rain mixes with snow early Saturday morning, slushy & light accumulations possible

Light rain and snow showers early Sunday

Alert Day for Tuesday with rain, wind, and snow shower potential

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain moves in late tonight, mixing with and changing to snow in most places closer to sunrise on Saturday. Lows will hover just above freezing tonight, so snow will accumulate mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Reduced visibility and some briefly slushy roads are possible Saturday morning before wet snow exits, leaving us with clouds. Snow accumulation will be less than 1″ in most places with more than 1″ east and north of Louisville.

Lighter rain and snow shower activity will push back in late Saturday night into early Sunday. With temperatures even higher than the night before, widespread issues are not expected with this.

Rain and snow shower activity will exit completely later Sunday afternoon, but until then any precipitation will remain light and scattered.Highs will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees in the afternoon.

Monday is a quiet day with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday is a WAVE Weather Alert Day as a strong system with heavy rain, 40+ MPH wind gusts, and some backside snow showers moves in. Yet another system with some active wintry or rainy weather arrives by late next week. We’re also keeping eyes on the potential for very cold air to arrive mid to late month.

Winter is just getting started!

